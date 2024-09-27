Bye bye Riccio

The Formula 1 career of Daniel Ricciardo ended with 8 victories, 32 podiums and the general feeling of having achieved – in terms of results – perhaps less than his talent would have deserved. Regardless of the numbers However, it is on a human level that Ricciardo left an indelible mark on the Circuswith his extroverted character and his toothy smile which has become a real trademark.

It is therefore not surprising that at the time of the announcement by Ricciardo himself and the RacingBulls team of the early closure of the season for the Australian aThe wave of affection has poured out on social media to embrace Perth’s #3. Not only the fans and enthusiasts wanted to send a message to the ‘kangaroo’, but all his colleagues – old and new – and the various teams in which he played in recent years.

So much love for the Honey Badger

From the two great rivals, Hamilton and Verstappen, through the various Alonso, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Piastri, Russell, Gasly and all the others, up to ‘exes’ like Felipe Massa, there was practically not a single prominent figure in the Circus who did not want to pay homage to Ricciardo. The most beautiful demonstration of how – even in contemporary motorsport – the human factor can stand out and be appreciated when it proves authentic and sincere.