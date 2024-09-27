The duel between Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla was suspended due to a serious case of violence between brave bands, in the Atanasio Girardot Stadium. Fans of both teams clashed, with daggers in hand, and unleashed chaos at the sports venue.

Due to the embarrassing events that occurred, the congressman Mauricio Parodi expressed its deep concern about the violent incidents that occurred last night at the stadium Atanasio Girardotwhere criminals disguised as Atlético Nacional and Junior fans, unleashed riots that alarmed citizens.

National vs. Junior September 26, 2024

Parodi made a strong call to National Government and to the sports authorities, demanding clear responses and forceful actions to put an end to the violence that continues to affect sporting events in the country.

“It is unacceptable that criminals disguised as fans take over football, excluding other citizens. At what point did we allow this to happen? The bars have become illegal businesses and the authorities have remained undaunted, and even, in some cases, have pandered to them,” said Congressman Parodi.

The congressman not only questioned the inaction of entities such as the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Sports, Dimayor, the Colombian Football Federation and local authorities, but also demanded transparency in the Government’s relationship with the bars. In particular, he addressed the vice president and Minister of Equality, Francia Márquez, requesting answers to the complaints that indicate that the Government would be giving five million pesos to each bar to turn them into political activists.

“This has to change. “Where is the responsibility of our national government?” concluded Parodi, who calls for immediate measures to restore peace and security in the country’s soccer stadiums.

With this call, Congressman Parodi hopes that firm actions will be taken to ensure that football remains a sporting celebration and not an arena of violence.

