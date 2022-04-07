Leclerc pulls the brake. The changes made to the Albert Park circuit, which made the track much faster, according to Charles do not go well with the characteristics of the F1-75.

The old, very ‘stop-and-go’ layout would have been the ideal terrain for the Scuderia’s car, but that doesn’t mean they’ll start the weekend in defense in the Cavallino garage. “I think it would have been better for us to race with the old configuration – explained the Ferrari driver – but we have to adapt, optimize our package and try to play it. We will still be close, I don’t think there will be a big gap, and if we do a perfect job, everything is possible ”.

Leclerc doesn’t mention Red Bull, but the reference is clear.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz’s thinking is not very distant:

“Our car has been competitive on all the circuits we have been on so far, but it is also true that on the Jeddah straights Red Bull seemed the most competitive car, with the best balance between top speed and cornering performance.”

“Seeing how long the straights have become here at Albert Park, maybe they will be a little more ready, we’ll see. In fact we are about to start a weekend on a completely new track, we will have to be open minded in analyzing the feedback that will come from the first free practice “.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, signs autographs in Melbourne Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Also for the head of aerodynamics, David Sanchez, the work that will be done in tomorrow’s free practice will be very important.

“Considering that the old asphalt was very bumpy – explained the Scuderia engineer – it will be important to check the status of the porpoising phenomenon right from free practice. The new layout, which is expected significantly faster, could lead to lower lap times by several seconds, we expect the cars to run much faster, and tire management is expected to be a key element. for the outcome of the tender “.

“We also spent a lot of time in the simulator to prepare for this race and for this reason we expect, with all the information we have, to be already on the right track in terms of setup when we get out of the pits for the first free practice session. “.

Finally, Leclerc considers the four DRS zones offered by the Albert Park circuit as a resource, considering how important the mobile wing was in the outcome of the first two races of the season. “We saw in Bahrain and Jeddah the importance of the strategic use of the DRS, and I’m sure it will be even more evident on this track. Virtually all straights here have an area where the moving wing is used, so an intelligent use of this opportunity can make a big difference ”.