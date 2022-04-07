The historic Nervia club was awarded by Coni with the silver star for sporting merit

Genoa – “Dear Mauro Nicola (Molisani, president of the Ardita Juventus, ed.) – reads the letter addressed to the association of the east and signed by the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò – with great happiness I communicate that the CONI has conferred the Silver Star to the club you preside over. Sporting Merit for the year 2020 in recognition of the merits acquired by the association over many years of activity “.

The important certificate arrives in the Nerve center in via Gropallo on the occasion of the 116th birthday of Asd Ardita Juventus: born, precisely, in 1906.

Great satisfaction comes, clearly, from the top management who, after a long thank you entrusted to the official Facebook page, underlines: “Our sporting activity is aimed above all at young people“.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS