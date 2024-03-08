Good news arrives from Jeddah regarding the health conditions of Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver was forced to abandon the team and the race weekend in Saudi Arabia due to appendicitis.

For this reason he already underwent an operation today to remove the inflamed appendix. The operation was carried out in the early Italian afternoon and Ferrari, through a short message, let it be known that everything went in the best possible way.

“Carlos finished the operation and left the operating room. Everything went well and he is now resting in hospital. We send him our full support for a speedy recovery.”

Sainz, after having regularly taken part in the first two free practice sessions of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which took place yesterday, was forced to withdraw today due to appendicitis.

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Since arriving in Jeddah, the Madrid native had had several symptoms which had been attributed to gastroenteritis (stomach problems and high fever). After further analysis the picture was clearer, with Sainz having no choice but to hand over the wheel of his SF-24 to Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari's reserve driver.

Bearman has already taken part in the third free practice session, making his Formula 1 debut with the tenth overall time set in his qualifying simulation. Tomorrow, however, he will contest his first race and will do so as the youngest driver in the history of the Prancing Horse, playing the role of teammate of Charles Leclerc.

Sainz, however, will be forced to watch the grand prix on television. The objective will be to get back on track as soon as possible from a physical point of view to be ready and return to the starting line-up in just under 2 weeks, when the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, will be held in Melbourne.