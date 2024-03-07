.

After the media chaos unleashed by the sensational Ferrari-Hamilton announcement, after the Horner scandal, it is now even Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the President of the International Automobile Federation – the governing body of F1 – who ends up in the dock. It was the FIA ​​itself that transparently explained “we will open an investigation detailing the potential allegations involving some members of our governing body”.

And the accusations are no small matter as Sulayem is reportedly under investigation for interfering with the outcome of last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to nullify a penalty given to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and for attempting to block the certification of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

If it is not clear why the FIA ​​number 1 would have been interested in preventing the race from taking place in the Nevada city – a novelty welcomed with enthusiasm by all the drivers with the exception of Max Verstappen – the circuit was certainly not exempt from flaws. The one who paid the most was Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, whose SF-23 was almost torn to pieces by a manhole cover raised in the first free practice session.

A new affair, which still needs to be verified and clarified, which increases the pressure on Ben Sulayem, also brought into play because he allegedly asked Verstappen to publicly defend his team principal, who the driver's father, Jos, wants out as soon as possible from the stable. The story of the manager's alleged advances towards a female collaborator may also have repercussions on the driver market and on the balance of power between the teams. In short, hell.

But modern F1 has accustomed us to witnessing a sensational deflation of the most terrible accusations. And even the sensational scandal of the number one of the International Automobile Federation (bets accepted) will end in nothing. We have already had a small clue from an official note from the FIA ​​itself: “We confirm that the compliance officer has received a report detailing potential allegations involving some members of its governing bodies. The Compliance Department is evaluating these concerns, as is common practice in these matters, to ensure that due process is meticulously followed.” A rubber wall.