As happened in the first series of the season, the Pioneros de Los Mochis could not complete the sweep by falling 112-87 to Venados Basketball de Mazatlán in the second game of the opening series at home.

The Los Mochis Multipurpose Center vibrated again with the spectacle of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Chevron-Cibacopa), but on this occasion, it was put on by the visitors, who dominated the match from start to finish.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Like the previous night, the Venados had a better start to the gamewhich allowed them to win the first period with a clear score of 28-20.

Those from Puerto Mazatleco did not lower the intensity in the second quarter and despite the hosts' attempts to get into the fight, they also took the second quarter 26-21, to go into the halftime break with a 13-point lead.

The rest was good for the horned ones, who far from relaxing, returned to the court with greater vigor. Although in the third period, Jordan Michael Allen, the important man in the Pioneros offense, woke up with his long-distance shots, Mazatlán also took the quarter 30-23, to reach the closing with a 20-point lead.

To avoid surprises like the one they had in the first of the series, the Buenos Aires team did not relax despite the comfortable advantage and they also dominated the last quarter with a 28-23 run, to achieve the resounding victory.

Robert Jamarcus Whitfield III led the visiting attack with 27 pointsfollowed by Terrence Andre Thompson with 24 and Alonzo Lamar Stafford Jr with 23. Jordan Michael Allen once again led the locals with 20 points, followed by Nigel Hawkins with 17.

We recommend you read:

This Thursday the league will take a break for the teams to move to their new commitments. Friday and Saturday, the Pioneros remain at home to receive the visit of the two-time champions Astros de Jalisco. Los Venados, for their part, return to the port to receive the Rayos de Hermosillo at the Lobo Dome of the UAD.