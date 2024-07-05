His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to His Excellency Dick Eichhoff on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Dick Eishof, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.