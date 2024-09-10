Left-wing party says influencer is “politically illiterate” and that suggestion is equivalent to an “ignorant quadruped” vetoing Newton in physics class

The PCO (Workers’ Cause Party) criticized Felipe Neto for saying that the way schools deal with literature is wrong. The businessman and influencer used Machado de Assis to exemplify his point of view: “Machado is a genius, the greatest of all. But when I read it at 13, I thought it was crap.”.

On social media, the PCO published: “Machado de Assis should be taught in schools. It is wrong to force people who like books to listen to this political, moral and, to some extent, functional illiterate.”.

When posting a print in a report on Felipe Neto’s statements, the left-wing party said: “‘Forcing’ children to read Machado de Assis means: teaching in school the work of one of the greatest authors of the Portuguese language. It is as if, in physics class, an ignorant quadruped said ‘Newton should not be taught in schools’”.

Felipe Neto’s statement was made on Saturday (September 7, 2024), during an event at the São Paulo Book Biennial. The influencer was there to promote his book “How to Deal with Hate”.

He said that “the way literature is treated in many schools is wrong, it does not work to encourage reading”. In addition to Machado de Assis, Felipe Neto used José de Alencar as an example.

“They forced me to read ‘Senhora’ by José de Alencar in the 8th grade, I wanted this guy to die. They said he had died, and I said I wanted to kill again. No 14-year-old is prepared to read this.”, he declared.

