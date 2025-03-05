The Mossos have expressed reasonable doubts about how the death of the founder of Mango, Isak Andic. Their suspicions are based on the strangeness of the fall, in how uninched the path for which they walked and on the fact that father and son were alone without escort when Andic was a threatened Jewish leader.

The police, who at no time have terminated his investigations, has asked the judge to reopen the case to have judicial orders with which to ask Google and Vodafone technical data on what really happened. To Vodafone, the telephone company with which both operated, to corroborate or denounce the story of Jonathan, who assured that he was walking ahead of his father at the time of the fall. Whenever there is coverage, the phones issue signs of their exact location that are recorded and that the police want to consult to know if they coincide with what has so far reported by the only witness that is alive of the tragic scene: their own son.

In the same sense, the Mossos want to ask Google with the photographs that he obtained that day from that place, knowing that the search engine, through his satellites, photographs everything continuously. Without a court order, it would be impossible for researchers to access a crucial material to resolve, at least, if the statement of the son of the textile businessman fits what really happened.

Therefore, the Mossos have had no choice but to go to a judge to continue advancing in their investigation. The main hypothesis continues to be that of the accident but part of the statements of the firstborn have been incongruous with the results of the land inspection. Part of the different pieces of the puzzle that the police investigation tries to compose does not fit, hence, that a death from fall in the mountain, which is normally resolved in 24 hours, has been under investigation for almost two months. ‘La Vanguardia’ reported that the businessman was not looking at his mobile at the decisive moment, so that the distraction declines as the cause of the businessman’s fatal fall.









The police also know, because of what was declared by friends of the family, that this excursion was aimed at displaying a tense and unpleasant situation between them, which maintained mutual sensations of grievance.

The last grievance

The father had entrusted the company to the son, with results far from what was expected by the patriarch of the successful textile brand, to which his offspring almost leads to ruin. The son considered that his father humiliated him with assignments and prerogatives that are very lower than his friends, children also of the most wealthy businessmen in the city. Even direct sources report how hurtful it resulted for the heir that his father, in the recent part of the Mango 40th Anniversary, would have been undone in praise towards Toni Ruiz – the manager who had signed in substitution of his son and who had given 5% of the company’s actions – and that Jonathan or mentioned it.

The Mossos, after the reopening of the case by the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction 5 of Martorell, hope that Google and Vodafone data will clear the doubts of an issue that they have never seen clear and that keeps a good part of the Catalan bourgeoisie and a dear and respected family.