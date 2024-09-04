ANDThe Arch of Constantine, built next to the Colosseum, and the Rome metrowith several stations closed this Wednesday for repair work, were damaged by the unprecedented storm that hit the centre of the Italian capital hours earlier.

A powerful downpour hit the historic centre of Romewhere this Tuesday more than 80 mm of rain fell per square meter in just one hour, the same amount as in an autumn month, in addition to reaching wind gusts of 90 kilometers per hourthe City Council reported.

Lightning strikes the iconic Arch of Constantine

Lightning caused damage to the Arch of Constantineas it caused some fragments of the popular triumphal monument erected in the year to break off 315 to commemorate his victory.

Technicians from the Coliseum Archaeological Park will assess the damage, after an operation was immediately deployed following the lightning strike that allowed Recover and protect all fallen fragmentsthe agency explained.

Just now Two days ago the restoration work had begun from the south facade of the arch.

Besides, Rome’s metro is partially closed this Wednesday to complete the repair work on surfaces and systems at some stations that were flooded by the rain, which caused the Temporary unavailability of some services.

Rome’s metro: flooded and out of service

The technicians of Atac, the company that manages public transport in the Italian capital, have been working since last night to dry and restore the invaded areas of the station due to the water that reached the platforms in some sections.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the issue of climate change and its impact on our lives is now unavoidable for everyone.

Trains are operating along the entire line, but for added protection the central section has been reinforced with a bus service, according to Atac.

“The event that has hit Rome is unprecedented, because it has been very powerful. “and it has been concentrated in a very short time and in some areas of the city, starting with the historic centre,” said the mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, after the meeting called last night with the heads of the local police and Civil Protection, among others.

Gualtieri explained that the storm, which caused landslides and falling treesforced “more than 400 interventions to be carried out very quickly and effectively to help citizens and traffic” and the damage was minimised “by our climate adaptation plan and the numerous actions it has identified and implemented”.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the issue of climate change and its impact on our lives is now unavoidable for all of us. We are facing it seriously and decisively, starting with our climate adaptation plan” and “it is good that a plan is being developed widespread awareness that nothing will ever be the same again“, he added.