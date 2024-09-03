The Texan weekend had started well in qualifying with a third and sixth place, but proved unlucky with only one car crossing the finish line due to the retirement of the 54 of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon.

The six-hour race got off to a flying start for François Heriau in the #55, who immediately moved up to second before slipping back a few places during the first stint.

It was an uphill race from the start for the 54, which was delayed 18 laps at the start due to the clutch being replaced after a problem encountered on the installation lap.

#55 View AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3: Francois Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The car managed to restart after about 40 minutes, only to retire after completing 54 laps due to the excessive delay it had accumulated.

During the subsequent stints in the number 55 car, Simon Mann and François Heriau alternated every hour, remaining in contact with the podium area during a regular race held in very hot conditions, with air temperatures always above 30°C and asphalt around 50°C.

Ferrari factory driver Alessio Rovera took over the 296 LMGT3 for the final two hours and 20 minutes, temporarily managing to move back into third place before a hefty 100-second stop-and-go penalty was handed down in the final hour of the race for a driveshaft sensor issue, which sent the #55 car plummeting to 10th.

In this position Rovera crossed the finish line under the checkered flag waved at 7pm local time, with 163 laps completed.

#54 View AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It was a very unlucky race for us, after a good weekend during free practice and qualifying where our car proved to be competitive”, commented the driver from Varese.

“We are always very close to our first podium, there are still two races left until the end of the season and we will give it our all to get it starting from Japan in two weeks.”

Rigon added: “Unfortunately the American trip was very unlucky for us. Before the start of the race we had a problem for which the mechanics were forced to replace the clutch and we started our test at COTA with several laps of disadvantage”.

“At that point the team chose to bring our 296 LMGT3 out on track and we took turns at the wheel completing 54 laps before retiring the car. It’s a shame because our Ferrari here in Austin was really fast and beautiful to drive.”

“Now we look forward to the next event in Japan in two weeks, a track that I like a lot and where we will do everything to get a good result.”