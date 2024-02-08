Pirelli yesterday completed the second test session for the development of the 2025 F1 tyres. Two teams were in action at Jerez de la Frontera: Mercedes and Aston Martin who decided to continue the important tests with the regular drivers called to drive last year's ground effect single-seaters.

On Wednesday, George Russell in the Mercedes W14 and Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin AMR23 were involved, while on the opening day there were Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. Yesterday, 314 laps were completed in total by the two drivers (158 for the Englishman, 156 for the Canadian), thus bringing the kilometers traveled in the day to over 1,300 and 2,500 in the session.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The fastest time of the day, which was not very significant given the different programs between the two drivers, was achieved by George Russell in 1'18''259, while Lance Stroll achieved a best time of 1'19''130.

The technical program, which took place on a day with temperatures that exceeded 20 degrees for the air and 30 for the asphalt, included the continuation of the work begun last week by Ferrari in Barcelona, ​​i.e. the comparison between different combinations of compounds and structures, to be developed with the aim of reducing the phenomenon of overheating in view of the 2025 season.

“They were two days of very fruitful tests which, combined with those in Barcelona last week, allowed us to collect an important amount of data – commented Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport director -. First of all, I therefore want to thank the three teams involved so far for the support they have given us and for making their official drivers available to us, whose feedback is always very useful and precise.”

“We worked mainly on solutions aimed at reducing overheating, one of the most delicate points in managing the current range of tyres, but also on different construction concepts. We will now dedicate ourselves to an in-depth analysis of the data collected to define the next steps in development in view of next season, taking inspiration from some interesting indications that have emerged so far.”

The Pirelli tests will continue on April 9th ​​and 10th in Suzuka where, two days after the Japanese Grand Prix, the 2024 Visa CashApp RB F1 Team and Stake F1 Team single-seaters will be on track.