NHK shared the news that two foreigners were arrested in Japan on charges of posting images online from manga chapters published on Weekly Shonen Jump And Weekly Shonen Magazine before their official release. Posting these “leaks” online is considered a violation of copyright laws and is punishable by imprisonment.

One of the two men arrested, Musa Samiris also the owner of the company Japan Deal World LLC, which imports Japanese merchandise such as figures, manga, magazines and cards worldwide. According to what police discovered, the suspects obtained copies of the magazines before their official release through wholesale distribution. Then they took photos of the magazines with their cell phones and shared them online so the whole world could preview the plates.

The police confiscated cell phones and PCs and, although the two denied having shared the images online, they admitted taking the photos with their cell phones. Japanese police will continue to investigate his suspects and the groups involved in the dissemination of these manga.

Source: NHK Street ComicsBeat