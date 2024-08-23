The waters off Porticello, Palermo, still hide a body among the missing from the luxury sailing ship wreck Bayesiansunk in recent days. Hannah Lynch is still to be recovered. The 18-year-old daughter of British tycoon Mike Lynch is tragically missing. The search for the young woman continues unabated, with divers braving extreme conditions in the hope of finding her.

The harrowing tale of how the Bayesian shipwreck victims died

Rescuers explain that the recovery presents technical difficulties in addition to the reduced visibility:

“At a depth of 50 meters, they can stay no more than 12 minutes each. We are looking for the girl who could be trapped in a room and covered by furniture and floating mattresses.”

The Bayesiana 56-meter sailing vessel, now lies on the seabed, resting on its starboard side. Despite the sinking, the vessel is almost intact, thus excluding the possibility that it hit rocks or other obstacles. The main hypothesis is that a hatch on the upper deck was open at the time of the storm. This compromised the safety of the vessel and delayed the activation of the ship’s automatic sealing system in the event of an emergency.

There tragedy was consumed in a heartbreaking way. 15 people managed to save themselves by throwing themselves into the sea. The victims desperately tried to reach the areas of the boat that were not yet submerged, in a vain attempt to save themselves. Reconstructions based on the testimonies of the survivors and technical analyses indicate that the sailing ship began to sink from the bow, slowly capsizing on its starboard side. Five bodies found were in different rooms than those indicated by the survivors. This confirms the desperate search for air by the passengers “trapped like rats”.

Angela Bacareswife of Mike Lynch, tells investigators that the first sign of the storm was a “slight tilt” that woke her up during the night. The Termini Imerese Prosecutor’s Office, under the leadership of Ambrogio Cartosiohas opened an investigation for shipwreck, disaster, multiple homicide and negligent injuries. At the moment, there are no suspects, but the situation could evolve rapidly in the next few hours.

The search continues, but there is hope of finding Hannah Lynch alive fades away.

