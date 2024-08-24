The most determined smile at the end of qualifying in Zandvoort was displayed by Verstappen. Let’s forget about the potential influence of the home race, it’s not something Max does, the reason why the world champion was more satisfied than on many other occasions in which he obtained pole position is that of having placed the car on the front row, a placement considered impossible when it became clear that qualifying would be held on a dry track.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

At Zandvoort, a layout that has much in common with the Hungaroring, McLaren confirmed itself (by a margin) as the best single-seater on the track: if the two ‘papayas’ did not monopolise the front row it is only because Oscar Piastri did not put together the crucial final lap.

Norris did it, and well, putting three and a half tenths between himself and Verstappen at the end of an impeccable lap that came at the moment when it was important to do so. Lando, however, avoided celebrating, as he would have deserved, the fourth pole position of his career.

With the ‘qualification’ matter out of the way, his thoughts immediately turned to tomorrow’s race start, the torment of the McLaren driver’s 2024 season. It’s not a supposition, for Norris the start (and the first lap of the race) are becoming an obsession, to the point of not allowing him to enjoy a pole position that would have deserved at least a few smiles.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The one who has a real reason not to rejoice is Piastri. In the first ‘run’ of Q3 Oscar confirmed himself in second, ahead of Verstappen and a tenth from Norris, then at the crucial moment he failed to make a move, finding himself in the second row.

“I didn’t do a good job,” he admitted. “On the final lap, the first sector was good, then things didn’t go as I had hoped. The car is very fast, so it’s a bit disappointing not to be on the front row, but I can still count on the speed of the car. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

If Piastri had been on the front row next to Norris, as was expected, the scenario would have changed a lot. With two cars in front of everyone, McLaren could have planned the start as well as the race strategy better, significantly increasing the chances of repelling Verstappen’s assault. In light of the final results of qualifying, Lando will have the most uncomfortable opponent of all next to him at the start, with Max aware of having the possibility of playing for the leadership during the first lap. If the assault does not bear fruit, Norris’s silhouette will become smaller and smaller until it disappears.

For this reason, smiling faces returned to the Red Bull box, there will be a chance to aim for success. “But yes, I am happy with the second place – admitted Max – I think that considering the start of the weekend this is a good result”.

The changes to the car’s setup decided after free practice on Friday (increased aerodynamic downforce) went in the right direction, with Verstappen being the fastest overall in the central sector.

“The car is less nervous overall – explained Helmut Marko – we are convinced that it will also be better in managing the tyres”. Confirmation also came from Perez’s fifth position, still at an ‘important’ distance from Verstappen (4 tenths) but decidedly faster than his latest performances.

The impression is that the Dutch Grand Prix could be decided on the first lap. When Norris was asked how he intends to manage the start until the braking point of Turn 1, he did not hide his moment of annoyance. “I don’t know why you ask me, I know it will be tough, obviously, but I can’t wait for that moment. Starts haven’t been my strong point lately, but they haven’t been that bad either, there have been a couple of occasions where things haven’t gone as planned, but always for different reasons. I’ve worked hard to try to improve and tomorrow is another day, a day where I want to win this race”.