Don’t change anything, not even with a cool head. Lando Norris, a few days after the accident with Max Verstappen on lap 64 of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was a guest on the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, he confirmed what he had already said at the end of the event at the Red Bull Ring. With a cool head, after a few days, he had the opportunity to review the contacts several times and had the opportunity to form an external opinion, confirming the impressions he had immediately in the cockpit of his MCL38.

“I went over everything, we analyzed things, and let’s just say I wouldn’t change anything I did,” Norris began.

“I was fighting and that’s what we want to do. We want to fight! I don’t want to complain, we don’t want things to end the way they ended, both on Max’s side and on my side. Sometimes, that’s life.”

“We’re fighting, we both want to win and we’re going to push ourselves to the limit. Some will do it more than others. At the same time, though, I’m excited. We’ll have more battles on the track and I can’t wait for that.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

While some fans are divided over who bore more blame for the Red Bull Ring crash, Norris acknowledged that in the heat of wheel-to-wheel competition, it can sometimes be difficult to be sure where your car is.

“It’s hard,” Norris continued. “Some things are much harder to do when you’re behind the wheel. It’s never easy to say, ‘Why did you do this? Because when you’re in the car and you’re making these decisions…'”

“It’s so hard to be as precise as it looks on TV. So when it comes to that couple of centimeters that it should be or something like that, it’s almost impossible to judge.”

“But that’s it, that’s the competition we compete in and we enjoy it. We want to go and compete hard and we want to make it easy, because we just want to win. But at the same time, we enjoy competing in the race and I think that’s good for everyone who watches it.”