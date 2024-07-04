The death of Maria Rita Viaggi has affected everyone: the suffering of her sister on Facebook.

Yesterday one of the most beloved Signorine Buonasera of Italian television passed away, namely Maria Rita Travel. The memory of this woman remains alive in all those who had the opportunity to know her, but especially in her sister Elisabetta, devastated by her loss.

Here are the woman’s words in memory of the beloved presenter.

Farewell to Maria Rita Viaggi: the woman passed away after a long illness

She passed away a few hours ago at the age of 69 Maria Rita Travel, a very well-known woman in terms of television schedules. For many years, in fact, she was a Miss Good eveningone of those women who announced the TV programming in all its beauty and great splendor.

Maria Rita passed away in her home in Grosseto following yet another sickness that left her no escape. Her husband Vincenzo he was with her at the time and promptly called 118 who, unfortunately, was unable to revive the woman.

Needless to say, the world of television was deeply shocked by her loss, as the woman was truly well-known in the sector. For a certain period, in fact, Viaggi had even conducted the weather forecast for TG1, thus bringing various news to Italian homes.

Elisabetta Viaggi and the memory of her sister