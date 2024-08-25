by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Netherlands, Vasseur celebrates podium

Frederic The vessel he was right in saying that the Zandvoort race would offer completely different conditions compared to Saturday. The Ferrari of the Dutch Grand Prix has in fact changed face compared to yesterday, offering a convincing race pace compared to expectations and even conquering that podium that Charles Leclerc had called miraculous after qualifying.

Carlos’ race too Sainz It was excellent: starting from tenth position, the Spaniard finished fifth, and at the end of the race he even got closer to the Leclerc-Piastri duo despite not having collected solid references over the weekend. Very positive signs in view of the Monza weekend that Vasseur welcomes with a smile and the usual balance.

Vasseur’s words

“It was a great race. We came in saying that we were not so optimistic about the Zandvoort weekend.“, this is his comment on Sky Sports F1. “Qualifying was difficult for both drivers, but today went very well with a good start, good strategy, good pit stops and very good tyre management from both drivers. Charles managed to keep Piastri behind despite Piastri having a tyre advantage, as we were back in much earlier. We have to be positive and appreciate the result, but keep in mind that Norris came in much further ahead. and we have to focus on winning, not on 3rd place“.

“Leaving Norris aside, it’s about tenths, and it’s true that sometimes you find a positive dynamic by not pushing too hard on the tyres. We had the feeling since Friday that we were in better conditions with used tyres than with new ones. Today it was clear, and it was a positive weekend. Now we have to build the rest of the season on this basis.because we still have nine races to go with some tracks that suit our characteristics and a new package that will arrive“, he added. “This result is certainly positive for the team’s confidence, we know that in Monza we will probably be in better conditions in terms of trackAfter 72 laps we finish five seconds behind Max, considering that we started four positions behind him it is a positive step but not enough because we are not in F1 to finish third. It is however a great step forward for us.“.