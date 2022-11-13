Although it was only a win in a sprint race, the success achieved yesterday by George Russell (together with the third position of Lewis Hamilton) was a cause for celebration at Mercedes.

The success of Interlagos is not only the best base from which to try to win the Brazilian Grand Prix, but also the point of arrival of a run-up that began at the beginning of spring, when the technical gap of the W13 project was immediately evident.

Hamilton with his track engineer Bonnington Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“In the first part of the season we would never have imagined being where we are today – admitted Hamilton – but that’s why everyone in the team worked. I am really incredibly proud of all the members of the team, they gave their soul in the factory without ever giving up ”.

The last important step on the 2022 project has arrived in the United States. In both Austin and Mexico, the W13 confirmed its role as second force, and it shouldn’t be too surprising that Mercedes took the opportunity on a Saturday afternoon that saw Red Bull subdued.

Russell and Hamilton celebrate victory and third place in the Sao Paulo Sprint Race Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“It is difficult to assess how much the car has improved in the last two races – explained Russell – it has certainly lost weight, and this was helpful, we found a little more speed, but in the end the best news is having the proof that we are on the right path, and obviously ready to play our cards ”.

“I don’t fully understand – added Hamilton – we have certainly taken a step forward, but it is as if the other two teams (Red Bull and Ferrari) had not done so. I don’t know if my perception is correct or not ”.

After the 24 laps disputed yesterday, Russell and especially Hamilton, did not have any problems in declaring what the objectives are in the Grand Prix scheduled for today.

“We must try to win – reiterated Lewis – we will work as a team to do so. If we manage to get a double I will be very happy regardless of what my final position will be, George and I owe it to the team ”.

In the sprint race, Mercedes capitalized very well on the choice of starting with soft tires, an option rejected by Verstappen and Red Bull.

“The soft is the compound that this weekend is performing better than average – admitted Russell – which in itself is not frequent when we talk about race strategies. The fact that Max and Red Bull did not use them gave us an advantage in the sprint race, but in the Grand Prix it will be a weapon in Verstappen’s favor, as he will have two sets of new soft, while we will only be able to count on one. train”.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, 3rd position in the Sprint Race of Sao Paulo Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, there is one aspect that caused some ghosts to appear in the Mercedes’ rearbox. Hamilton and Russell will start from the front row, and both have a good reason not to lift their foot if they find themselves at loggerheads. George is on the hunt for his first Formula 1 win, Lewis wants to keep alive both the winning streak that began in 2007.

“There will be no team orders”, assured Russell, which is probably true, but in the briefing to be held before the start the two drivers will be catechized properly so as not to risk jeopardizing the spoils of the stage with fratricidal clashes.

So far the season has confirmed that the pair are working, and they are arguably the best in the paddock. But it is one thing to have to work side by side to bring the team back to the top, quite the opposite when it comes to reaping the fruit of this work.

The chances of making a mark in the 2022 World Cup are now running out, and when the visors are lowered, the team spirit could take a back seat. It will be an important test, and it is the only one that matters when it comes to drivers. Playing as a team for fourth place is easy, much less success.