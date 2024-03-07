In Jeddah, Mercedes brought a new low-downforce wing to tackle high top speeds on the Arab street circuit. The Brackley team not only deliberated on a spoon-shaped rear profile that is flat in the central section, while arching upwards near the side bulkheads.

The greatest care was dedicated to the mobile flap, the result of rather extensive research: the chord of this element is quite long, but with a rather limited incidence, because the leading edge is flat and curves beyond half. The flap also has a complex spoon design and on the trailing edge there is a noticeable nolder that follows the entire profile.

From the shot of Giorgio Piola the deep V that can be seen in the central part of the flap is not lost on us, just as it is curious to note that the DRS control acts in the first part of the mobile element and not higher.

The support of the flap which is detached from the side bulkhead is also very accurate: there is a metal element that connects to the main profile, freeing the surface that usually joins this part to the bulkhead. The edge is multi-dimensional, the result of an exaggerated CFD work: a micro profile has appeared useful for cleaning up the trail.

In Sakhir, Mercedes seemed to be the third force at the start of the championship, even if the ambitions of the team led by Toto Wolff are to put Ferrari in difficulty. In Bahrain. George Russell, after a very interesting start, had to reduce his pace due to the power unit overheating which occurred at the pit stop due to overly closed bellies.