Lula’s former GSI minister appeared in images inside the Planalto during the extremist acts; left government on April 19

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January in the National Congress hears this Thursday (31.Aug.2023) the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) Gonçalves Dias.

He he left the government on April 19 after appearing in images inside the Planalto Palace on the day of the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers. STF Minister Cristiano Zanin authorized let the general be silent on matters that might incriminate him.

Watch live: