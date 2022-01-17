Today continues to reserve several surprises related to the 2022 Formula 1 season. new single-seater.

The Woking team will unveil its new weapon on Friday 11 February at 20:00 CEST. It will be a big event at the McLaren Technology Center, where the British manufacturer will show the shapes of the MCL36 for the first time.

The car, which will still be entrusted to Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, is currently the second that we will see after the Aston Martin Racing AMR22. This will in fact be presented 24 hours earlier in the Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon.

That’s not all, because McLaren will not be limited to presenting the 2022 Formula 1 car. Along with the car – which should still be dressed in papaya color – the IndyCar teams will also be presented, namely the Arrow McLaren SP team, that of Extreme E. and also the McLaren Shadow team.

Thus the teams that have revealed the presentation date rise to three. In addition to McLaren, as mentioned, Ferrari and Aston Martin Racing have also announced their dates. Red Bull Racing, on the other hand, has only announced the name of its car, which will be called RB18, perhaps skipping the acronym RB17 for superstition.

