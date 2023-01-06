Usually three clues make a test. In this case, only one was enough. McLaren has formalized the presentation date of its new Formula 1 single-seater for the 2023 season.
The veils will fall from the MCL37 on February 13th. This was revealed by a photo published by the Woking House itself on Twitter in which the date was written on a yellow post-it attached to the frame of the screen of a … Continue reading
#McLaren #presents #MCL37 #February #13th
Rashford still unleashed: United eliminate Everton
In the third round of the Cup, Manchester Utd won 3-1 with a goal from Anthony, an own goal from...
Leave a Reply