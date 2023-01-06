What a way to start the day for the Canadian model and instagramer, Mikayla Delmaiter, who made her thousands of followers vibrate with a spicy and daring green swimsuit from the beach.

Mikayla Delmaiter has become a specialist in social networks and more than anything in stealing the hearts of her followers from her official Instagram account with fancy postcards.

The Canadian model and instagramer had a great response in this publication in a green swimsuit, having more than 119 thousand likes and endless comments praising her enviable body.

This type of reaction on her posts only makes clear the great impact she is having on digital platforms and which makes it clear that she is still one of the best instagram influencers.

Delmaiter became famous first of all by playing ice hockey in her native Canada, from there she began to have a great response on her social networks.

Mikayla Delmaiter shows off her charms in a bathing suit. Photo: Instagram Mikayla Delmaiter

Mikayla Demaiter is a huge ice hockey fan. She actually practiced it at a high level, playing goalie with the Bluewater Hawks of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League. At that time, she was already considered the sexiest hockey player in the world, but the Canadian decided to exploit her facet as a model and influencer more, and she is not doing badly.

He has worked for several brands from different sectors and he does not stop gaining followers on Instagram, already approaching 500,000 ‘followers’. His way of doing it is clear.