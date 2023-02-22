McLaren yesterday carried out its first filming day in Sakhir: the Woking team took the MCL60 with Lando Norris to the track to cover the 100 km allowed by the FIA ​​on the day of commercial filming.

The “papaya” single-seater lapped quite regularly behind closed doors on the Bahrain track where the three-day collective tests will begin tomorrow in preparation for the first GP of the season scheduled for the first weekend in March. In short, the MCL60, while dedicating itself to commercial shooting, gave the impression of having been born well, despite the serious problems with the brakes that had emerged last year.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, during the filming day in Bahrain Photo by: McLaren

The technicians directed by James Key, however, got caught up in the “Vizietto” of working the images they published at the end of the 100 km, intervening with Photoshop brushing the black background so as not to show the sidewalk that was brought to the track, just like the videos were pixelated.

Playing “cops and robbers” starts again with the teams that shamelessly hide some technical details from prying eyes: everyone is free to behave as they wish at home (the track was behind closed doors), but it would be better to avoid making fun of fans with shots manipulated to hide in a tacky way some parts of the car that have been judged “sensitive”.

In the photo that we publish above we show you the background that has been reworked by Woking’s graphics, deleting the openings on the floor, but below we propose another slightly lightened one in which you can observe precisely the solutions that McLaren have kept hidden.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, here is the bottom kept hidden

As if in a couple of days it were possible to copy solutions that have to be tested in the wind tunnel. In the first part of the bottom we see a metal reinforcement useful to avoid bending of the sidewalk which by regulation has been raised by 15 mm, then we see the vent of the air which is conveyed in the outer Venturi channels so as to direct it beyond the rear wheel.

Towards the rear, on the other hand, there is the cut of the floor with a carbon cover held by three metal supports, which takes up a concept already seen last year on the MCL36, with the aim of feeding the pneumatic miniskirt.