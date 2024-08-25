Since the Netherlands began hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix again in 2021, it has always seen its home driver win. A streak of successes that was interrupted this year, because not even “super Max” could keep up with Norris.

The MCL38 continues to prove itself as a “universal car”, capable of adapting better than the others to the different characteristics of the circuits of the world championship, while Red Bull seems to be in more and more difficulty. Even today, Verstappen tried to give the Woking team a hard time, thanks to a perfect start and some really good first laps, but all this was not enough to bring the victory back into the hands of the Dutchman, who has now been missing for 5 GPs.

The Red Bull driver started from second on the grid and, thanks to yet another bad start by Norris, managed to move into first place, but on lap 18 the British driver took back the lead, leaving Max high and dry and crossing the finish line with more than 20 seconds of advantage.

“You always try to do better. We started well, so we tried everything today, but I think it was pretty clear on the track that we weren’t fast enough, so I tried to finish second.”

Verstappen’s thoughtful and rational words, together with a hint of a smile, hide the bitterness of a driver who at the beginning of the year seemed like he could dominate another season.

“I was confident for the start because we always get off to a good start and luckily we did it this time too, then I tried to do my race,” added the reigning world champion, underlining the fact that he did everything he could to win at Zandvoort, but his RB20 was not up to the standard of the papaya car, which brought a long series of updates to the Dutch track.

“This was my race, I could only finish second”: a second position that allows Verstappen to maintain a large gap between him and Norris in the drivers’ championship (70 points), but puts the constructors’ title increasingly at risk for the Milton Keynes team.