** The Yankeeswho seem comfortable via wild card, and in a tremendous fight with the Orioles for the Eastern lead, however, they are in a desperate search for a closer, after the ups and downs of Clay Holmes. Among other losses, Wyatt Langdord, of the Rangers, hit a home run with three bases, to defeat them 7-4. The eleventh save that he gets in the season. Oh, Mariano Rivera!… ** More of the drama of the pitching In The Bronx: Starter Gerrit Cole is having a sore left leg, which has been bothering him lately. Doctors were treating him yesterday… ** On the other side of the New YorkIn Flushing, the Mets have decided to add 22-year-old Luisángel Acuña to the 2025 roster. They still don’t know what position they’re going to give him, because he’s as good at second base as he is at shortstop and centerfielder…

** I think Cubs manager Craig Counsell did the right thing by taking left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga out of the game, after he had pitched seven no-hit innings with two walks against the Pirates at Wrigley Field. First, the goal is to win the game. Second, that pitcher needs to be taken care of, because they spent $53 million on him last year and he has already pitched 153.1 innings. Finally, the bullpen could very well have gone one-hit, like Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge did, one inning each… ** Now, you can protest all you want, that is allowed…

** According to “Baseball America”, there is a shortage of third basemen. Among the 100 best prospects of the moment, only five play in that position, while there are 22 outfielders and 20 right-handed pitchers, six left-handed; 19 shortstops, 13 catchers, eight second basemen, seven first basemen… You’re doing well, boys, you’re doing well!… ** With his historic contract, signed last year for 325 million dollars, the reappearance of Yoshinobu Yamamoto fills the Dodgers with optimism. He has been out since June, with an injured shoulder. The Los Angeles team arrived at yesterday’s game with the best record in the National League, 84-56, so manager Dave Roberts has welcomed his pitcher to the postseason…

