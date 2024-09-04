Inflation in the United States and the high costs of obtaining a good quality of life often make, among other particular reasons, some citizens opt for the option of try your luck by moving to another country to obtain a better future, just as he did An American couple leaving for Germany.

According to the criteria of

In July 2022, as he told Business InsiderAshley Packard fulfilled her dream of moving to Europe with her husband, and the chosen destination was Germany. Without a doubt, He encountered many surprising things typical of culture shock. In the dialogue, he mentioned some of them.

Easy access to public transport Packard revealed that while in the United States he had to drive and relied on his car or the train to travel. In contrast, despite having a license, he has not used a car for the past two years living in Germany due to easy access to public transportation, both buses and trains.

Packard revealed that while in the United States he had to drive and relied on his car or the train to travel. In contrast, despite having a license, he has not used a car for the past two years living in Germany due to easy access to public transportation, both buses and trains. Shops are closed on Sundays : Another factor that caught the woman’s attention was that most stores are closed on Sundays, even grocery stores, so she had to get used to stocking up in advance or using a food delivery app on these days.

: Another factor that caught the woman’s attention was that most stores are closed on Sundays, even grocery stores, so she had to get used to stocking up in advance or using a food delivery app on these days. It is crucial to carry cash :The woman noted that it is vitally important to always carry cash with you in Germany, as many establishments only accept this method of payment for security reasons to avoid scams.

:The woman noted that it is vitally important to always carry cash with you in Germany, as many establishments only accept this method of payment for security reasons to avoid scams. They don’t usually tip. :While in the US there is an endless debate about whether or not to tip in various customer service areas, in Germany it is not customary. “Tipping is appreciated, but not expected,” Packard said.

:While in the US there is an endless debate about whether or not to tip in various customer service areas, in Germany it is not customary. “Tipping is appreciated, but not expected,” Packard said. Carbonated water is preferred: : Without asking first, restaurants in Germany usually serve sparkling water at the table rather than still water.

Two downsides to moving from the US to Germany

Something that Ashley Packard had to get used to as a lifestyle, as she mentioned in conversation with Business Insiderwent to live without air conditioning, since only one in eight homes there is equipped with that appliancesomething that is very unusual for any American.

At the same time, it was surprising for the woman that There are no equipped kitchens in the rental apartments with a refrigerator, oven, cabinets, countertops, washing machine or dishwasher. This is because in Germany tenants tend to take most of this equipment with them before the end of their stay.