The fuss raised by the Horner case has raised many doubts within Red Bull Racing. One of these is linked to Max Verstappen's stay in Milton Keynes.

The Dutch driver has recently made very important statements, exposing himself to ensure Helmut Marko remains in the team because he is considered one of the key figures in the success of the Austro-British team, beyond the friendship relationship that has linked them for several years now.

Toto Wolff, who for a few weeks has known well that he will lose Lewis Hamilton at the end of the current season at the end of the year, tried to take advantage of the internal chaos at Red Bull to woo Verstappen.

Max, however, also worked outside the cockpit to keep together a team that appeared on several occasions on the verge of possible implosion and today he thanked the Mercedes team principal for the flattering words, but also stated that he wanted respect the long contract renewal signed a few months ago with Red Bull.

“I have always felt at ease in Red Bull because, for me, this is like a second family. In a family, there can be every now and then, I don't want to say disagreements, but, in short, you don't choose family You choose your friends… (laughs). No but that's fine. I mean, that's the same thing for everyone and I'm only focused on performance. The truth is, I'd like to talk a lot more about the great car that the team has done. But we hope that this will arrive in time.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I am happy at Red Bull and that is why I signed the contract renewal. Naturally it is very important to try to keep key people within the team for a long period of time, because it is precisely with these that you can have continuity of performance”.

“At the end of the day, F1 requires performance. If I didn't perform, I wouldn't be at Red Bull. So I know how it works. So yes, with the deal in place, my intention is to stay at Red Bull until the end of the contract. Because, of course, it would be a great story, even for me personally, to get to the end would basically mean having been part of a family and a team.”

“I can understand that Toto might like the idea of ​​having me in the car… But what he said won't have any impact on me. Of course, it's always nice to hear certain things. But clearly, you know, Toto and I we had our tense moments. But I think it's normal for two people who work for two different teams and fight for the title. But the respect has always been there. But yes, nothing changes on my part.”

Verstappen has often said that he doesn't necessarily want to stay in Formula 1 for many years. There will come a time when he no longer wants to spend the entire year on travel, competitions, sponsor sessions and media. He expressed this concept again today after underlining the desire to respect the contract signed with Red Bull which will expire in 2028.

“I don't know what I will do in the future. I don't know what will happen after 2028. I don't know if I will stay in Formula 1, if I will continue or if I will sign a new contract. I don't know yet.”