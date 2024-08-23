The summer did not help Red Bull to find something more in performance to return to a solid and continuous lead, once again leaving McLaren and Mercedes behind.

With the facilities closed for several weeks, the situation seen on the track in Zandvoort is very similar to that seen in the last races before the break. Red Bull no longer seems to have any advantage over its direct rivals.

Max Verstappen, at the end of the second free practice session on his home track, didn’t mince his words to define the current situation. It’s not the fifth time he finished the day with that worries him, but the tangible feeling of being slower than the McLarens both on the flying lap and on the race pace. And, perhaps, even the Mercedes.

“Obviously in Free Practice 1 we didn’t lap much. In Free Practice 2 we saw better the level we have. We noticed that we are slower than our rivals both on the flying lap and on the race pace”, the three-time reigning world champion immediately admitted.

“There’s work to do for tomorrow. There’s no clear answer at the moment on how to improve, but we’ll look at things. We’re too slow, it’s very simple.”

Verstappen is not surprised by what he saw today. The situation seen in 4 races has not changed. That’s why the last free practice session scheduled for early afternoon tomorrow will have a capital importance on Max’s hopes of winning again in front of his home crowd.

“It’s a bit like the situation we’ve seen in the last few races, so it’s not a surprise. But let’s see. We’ll try to find something more to be more competitive on Sunday,” concluded the Red Bull Racing lead driver.