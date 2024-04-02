An orthopedic doctor, identified as Euripedes Fernando Melo, was the victim of an unfortunate event while walking calmly through Cachoeiro de Itapemiri, in Brazil.

The man fell into a crater 2 meters deep that opened out of nowhere in the middle of the street and then received the impact of a wall that collapsed after the hole was made.

As recorded on the security cameras of a nearby home, the doctorwho was dressed in a blue shirt, was walking along the sidewalk when the ground beneath him unexpectedly caved in.

It happened just as he passed a lot that had parking signs. The ground caved in, causing him to fall sharply. Besides, the wall that was on the sidewalk also fell on him.

Several people ran to help the doctor, who was rescued and immediately transferred to the hospital.

According to the portal G1“the city council said that Civil Protection teams went to the scene and isolated the area.”

What was the reason for the collapse?

Experts went to the scene to evaluate the strange situation and determined that the roots of a tree could have been the cause of the collapse.

“In this section, specifically, there is a mixed drainage network, which receives wastewater. Next to it there is a tree whose roots reach not only the wall, but also this network,” explained Erivelto Diogo da Silva, Crea engineer, to the Brazilian portal. G1.

This water began to remove the layer of soil and other elements there from the base and near the pavement

And he added: “We believe there was a leak there. “The water began to remove the layer of earth and other elements there from the base and near the pavement, which caused the sidewalk to sink and consequently the wall to collapse.”

The authorities have shown worry because it is an area with other similar situations.

How is the victim doing?

The fall caused Euripedes Fernando Melo a fracture in the femur and trauma to the chest.

According to Brazilian media reports, the doctor He underwent surgery and is recovering.

