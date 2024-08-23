A terrible tragedy occurred yesterday, Thursday 22nd August, around 4am: a newborn just 2 months old was found dead in his little crib.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

The child was a guest of a family home as he was separated from his drug-addicted parents. In fact, at his birth, the little boy was tested positive for cocaine. Despite the timely intervention of the paramedics who tried for a long time to revive him, there was nothing that could be done for the newborn. The baby was unfortunately already dead upon their arrival.

The newborn had been taken in by a foster home

The death of the newborn baby of just two months, taken away from his parents because he had tested positive for cocaine as a newborn, shocked the workers of the family home where he was hosted. He had been welcomed into this structure waiting for the juvenile court to intervene and entrust him to a loving family worthy of proceeding with his adoption.

At the scene of the tragedy, once the alarm was raised, both the volunteers of the Croce Verde ambulance and the 118 health workers intervened, accompanied by the medical car and the Carabinieri of the local Company.

Two-month-old baby admitted to foster home dies

Despite the separation imposed on the biological parents, they could still meet him. The mother, specifically, had seen the child on Monday, in the presence of an operator from the family home.

The hypotheses being examined by investigators

Investigations are underway by law enforcement officers to trace the causes of the sudden death of the newborn. Among the hypotheses currently most likely and being examined by investigators is that relating to “cot death syndrome” (SIDS).

A phenomenon which, according to estimates reported by the Ministry of Health, causes approximately 250 victims.

By arrangement of the Lucca Public Prosecutor’s Office an autopsy will be performed on the child’s little body with the aim of leaving nothing to chance and of ascertaining, if possible, the real causes of this dramatic death.

Two-month-old baby found dead in crib

The child’s parents want any possible responsibility to be ascertained

In an interview given to the newspaper “The Tyrrhenian”the lawyer for the deceased child’s family released the following statements:

“If an autopsy is ordered on the little body, we will appoint one of our consultants. My clients, at the birth of the child, committed themselves to the necessary process to overcome the obstacles that led to the newborn being taken away. These are processes that take time. This birth for them had truly been a hope that today has been tragically shattered. Now we will move with the Lucca Prosecutor’s Office: we want to see more clearly to understand if there are responsibilities”.

