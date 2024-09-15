Red Bull are on the back foot, but Lando Norris’ mistake in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has changed everything. Max Verstappen will be forced to start from the third row, but with Lando Norris eliminated in Q1 of qualifying, things have become much less bleak for Red Bull.

The RB20 today proved to be much better than the one the drivers saw yesterday. Partly due to the more aggressive mappings, but also thanks to set-up changes that allowed Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen to be quicker.

At the end of the Baku Qualifying, Helmut Marko spoke to ServusTV revealing how the progress made during the night would have allowed Verstappen to start on the front row, alongside the untouchable poleman Charles Leclerc. Only a mistake at turn 16 prevented the Dutchman from obtaining that result.

“We’ve made great progress compared to yesterday. But there’s one annoying aspect: Max, on his first lap, lost 6 tenths in turn 16 and that would have been enough to get second place in qualifying. But when you make mistakes like that…”

“On the second lap, Max didn’t do anything wrong, but he didn’t have that speed anymore. He had new tyres, but he was too tense. The thing that makes us feel comfortable is that now, thank God, we are back to being fast.”

“Baku is a track where you can overtake, so today’s result is not too bad even considering Lando Norris’ starting position. However, we could have been on the front row.”

Despite today’s disappointing result, Red Bull firmly believes that tomorrow’s podium can be clawed back. Verstappen’s race pace gives the Milton Keynes team reason to be optimistic.

“The car was better to drive. Max had problems at Turn 16 all weekend. Every now and then there are corners where the car doesn’t work. It was the same last year. But then, as I said, it worked in Q2.

“And as I said: according to our calculations, it was at least six tenths. So, that would have put us at least on the front row and with the speed in the race and also if you drive tactically so as not to overload the tires, you can do that. So, I think we will definitely get a podium,” concluded Marko, this time to the microphones of Sky Sport Germany.