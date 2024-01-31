Tumors are the second cause of death in Italy and in the world. In our country over 3.6 million people live with a cancer diagnosis. “In 2023, 395,000 new diagnoses are estimated, but there is good news: survival is increasing for most cancers”, underlines the Ministry of Health in a post on cancer and the ministry launches the message on prevention #yourpriority. The 'Close the Care Gap' conference promoted by Aiom, the Italian Medical Oncology Association, Aiom Foundation and ISS will take place on Friday 2 February at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS).