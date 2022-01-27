F1 looks beyond and continues, if not to broaden, to strengthen its borders: an agreement has just been announced with the organizers of the Singapore GP to have a race in the Southeast Asian city-state for another seven seasons, up to and including 2029 .

f1 wider

We cannot speak of an F1 that expands its borders, given that a GP in Singapore took place from 2008 to 2019: the last edition three years ago – won by Sebastian Vettel for the last triumph of a Ferrari in F1 – before the stop for Covid. But it is certainly an F1 that works to strengthen its borders, guaranteeing itself the door open to one of the most dynamic financial markets in the world.