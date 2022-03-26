Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was stopped in the middle of Q2 due to a terrible accident involving Mick Schumacher.

The Haas F1 team driver lost control of his VF-22 as he passed the curb of Turn 11 and then crashed into the outer barriers of the track at over 200km / h on Turn 13.

After finishing his trajectory, following the terrible impact against the wall, Schumacher remained inside the cockpit for several minutes.

The medical car intervened immediately to rescue the 23-year-old German, who was reached a few moments later by the ambulance. After endless minutes of apprehension, the Haas team made it known that Schumacher was conscious and spoke to the doctors who attended the crash site.

Schumacher has been extracted from the cockpit of the VF-22 and will be taken to the Jeddah Track Medical Center for initial analysis.

Mick’s VF-22 is literally a wreck. The gearbox has detached from the car, as have the suspension and rear wing. It should be emphasized that the survival cell has held up in the best way.

We will update you later in the evening regarding Mick Schumacher’s conditions.