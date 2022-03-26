money buggersEveryone makes mistakes from time to time with small or sometimes large financial consequences. In this series, people talk about their monetary misstep. This week Daphne Gonzales (51) who as a child gambled all her savings at the fair in one go.

Daphne: ,,I must have been about 12 years old, because I was still at primary school. We lived in The Hague, in the Statenkwartier. Twice a year there was a fair, it was really a thing for me and my friends, something I always looked forward to.

The sled bob and the octopus were my favorite rides. Plus I always had to get a wine ball at the end. A very large one that you can completely suck off. It lasted me three or four days, it was so good. My parents had given me a tenner and I had saved money myself. In total I had 25 guilders to spend at the fair, which was a wealth for me at the time.”



I thought, I’ll wait a little longer, now it will work! I kept trying until I didn’t have one guilder left

What went wrong?

,,I was allowed to walk to the fair independently with my friends, we were ready for it. The first thing we went to do were the bulldozers. For a guilder I got those copper coins, you throw them in and then the bulldozer will slide coins and presents and then you hope that a prize or some coins will fall out. It was close every time! So I tossed in another coin, and another. And I got new coins. At one point my friends gave up, they saw the light before me. But I thought, I’ll wait a little longer, now it will work! I kept trying until I didn’t have one guilder left.”

And then?

“Then I couldn’t do any of the attractions at all. Everything I’d been looking forward to so much just from that stupid gambling. I will never forget that feeling, it was horrible. I should have known. Why hadn’t I stopped after half? Then at least I could have done something fun that day. I was so mad at myself. I fell off and went home.”

What did your parents say?

,,Nothing. I didn’t tell them because I was very ashamed. I told myself I would never do anything like that again.”



When it comes to large amounts, I prefer not to take any risks. Maybe I got that from that experience at the fair

What did you learn from it?

,,Nothing! Only now I have a little more money, so it’s not such a problem anymore.”

So you’ve done it again, haven’t you?

,,Yes, of course. With my 14 year old son. The two of us do that sort of thing. He really has a golden hand! Even with those grabs where you rarely win anything, he’s won a hug once in a while.”

Did you ever really gamble as an adult?

,,I went once with colleagues to the casino. Nice, because then you dress up nicely, but I just watched others play. Gambling with bigger money is too scary for me. I sometimes do scratch cards, but when it comes to large amounts, I prefer not to take any risks. Maybe that’s what I got from that experience at the fair. That and a great love for wine balls, because I still love them.”





