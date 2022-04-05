The Frecce Tricolori are back on the skies of F1. The planes of the Air Force aerobatic team will fly over the Romagna city and the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack before the start of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna F1 GP, scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday 24 April. “After the spectacular overflight of last year – observed the mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri – this is a very welcome return, which on the one hand seals the opening of the F1 Grand Prix to the public, after the block imposed last year by pandemic, and on the other hand the return of our racetrack to the official F1 calendar, until 2025 “.

A preview of the Frecce show will take place tomorrow when, between 14 and 16, the Aerobatic Team will carry out the test of the overflight of the Autodrome, with a reduced formation of aircraft. 2I want to thank the Italian Air Force and the National Aerobatic Team for having accepted, with great sensitivity, our invitation – concludes the mayor of Imola – the Frecce Tricolori represent the Made in Italy all over the world, between professionalism and innovation, ability and competence. , technology and passion, and with their spectacular acrobatics, with green, white and red that color the sky of hope, for over sixty years they have made us even more proud of our country, at every latitude.