A new video has been posted on the YouTube channel of IGN and shows us the companion robot more closely, VASCOwhich will serve us in our adventure within Starfield.

In the new trailer, Lead Artist Istvan Pely introduces the robot through concept art and sparse scenes from our friend with game graphics. VASCO is therefore a Constellation expedition robot, one of the factions that will be present in Starfield.

The robot frame has two legs that can carry it on all types of terrain. Its two clawed arms can also carry weapons. The case is painted black and red, however, Vasco is an older model and already looks rather battered. Regardless, he should always be nice and friendly to Starfield players. Without further ado we leave you to watch this new trailer.

Starfield will be available on PC and Xbox Series X / S on November 11, 2022. The game will also arrive on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

By the way: have you taken a look at some of the leak images popping up on the web recently?