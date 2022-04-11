With reference to the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna, scheduled at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferrari, ACI and Formula Imola announce that to date 94,000 tickets have been sold in the three days of the event .

An important and significant result which, however, still leaves open for fans the opportunity to enjoy this incredible show live, which Ferrari’s victories have further made attractive, with the desired goal of exceeding 100,000 admissions in the three days.

In fact, tickets remain available both for Sunday (circular and some stands) and especially on Saturday and Friday (stands, lawn and circular). In particular, Saturday will be almost a “unicum” for the Formula 1 season, because it will see the Formula 1 Sprint Race, which takes place in only two other circuits, and because the program is full of unmissable events with the second test session of Formula 1 and the first races of Formula 2 and Formula 3.

We remind you that all these tickets can be purchased exclusively on the Ticketone.it website and in the Ticketone authorized sales points throughout the country and therefore no ticket office is open on site.