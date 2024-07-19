Budapest, Hungary.- Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza (34 years old)is focusing on the thirteenth race of the 2024 Formula One campaign at the Hungagoring.

The Mexican driver will race in the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend, looking to return to the podium and improve on his third-place finish from last year.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

This competition is key for ‘Checo’ Pérez, who has been trying to regain his privacy and peace of mind for weeks due to the difficulties he experiences when driving his ‘RB20’.

In the last six official races, Pérez Mendoza has scored fifteen points, a figure that is not enough for the Austrian team Red Bull Racing in its mission to repeat its dominance in the Constructors’ Championship.

Despite his renewal, the Milton Keynes-based team would decide the immediate departure of Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza.

However, the Guadalajara native stated that he has a contract until 2026 and he will fulfill it despite the ocean of criticism that is trying to drown him in his fourth season at the helm of Red Bull Racing in Formula One.

“There is nothing [de cláusulas] related to [las vacaciones de verano]”Obviously I can’t talk about my contract. What I said was that the next two races are important for me,” he told the ‘Racer’ website.

“I want to go on vacation in a good spirit and I think it’s good for my side of the garage to go in a good spirit. I wasn’t talking about anything else.”

“I am fully focused on meeting my expectations. I will continue to be here and I will be here again next year and there will be nothing different. I am fully committed to myself,” he concluded.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.