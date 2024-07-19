Chilpancingo, Mexico.- The opposition has not understood that the distribution of 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies is similar to the slices of two pies, said Morena deputy Hamlet García Almaguer.

He said that they are wrong to accuse the majority bloc of abusing overrepresentation because the allocation of plurinominal seats is part of the mixed system in which Mexico is constituted in the election of Congress.

One is the competition for 300 districts, either in coalition or by single parties, and the other is the allocation of 200 seats based on the percentage of votes obtained by each party.

“We have to consider how it is regulated by our Constitution. If you haven’t noticed, we are in a mixed system, on the one hand there are the majority districts and on the other hand the allocation of deputies by proportional representation.

“This means that we have two cakes, one cake has 300 slices, which is the majority cake, and one slice is assigned to the political party or coalition that wins each of these districts; and on the other hand, we have the 200 slices of proportional representation that are assigned according to the percentage of votes,” he explained.

He said that the Constitution does not mix the two countries.

Article 54, section IV establishes that no political party, whether individually or as a party, may have more than 300 seats.

Section V establishes that no political party can have more than 8 points of overrepresentation, that is, 8 percent more seats in relation to the votes they obtained at the polls, he said.

He said that with this, Morena has no doubts that the National Electoral Institute and the Electoral Tribunal will confirm these rules for Morena, PT and PVEM, so that with the two systems the three parties will achieve the qualified majority to be able to reform the Constitution.