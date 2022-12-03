Throughout his career, Sergio Perez has always shown that he is a very good driver in tire management. The years in which he has shown the best things from this point of view are those spent in Sauber and Force India / Racing Point.
At the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Mexican admitted that he struggled more to understand and exploit the Pirelli tires … Continue reading
#Horner #Perez #trouble #tyres #Heres
Mourning in boxing: young promise of the sport dies after rare exhibition fight
The young amateur boxerr Hector Hernandez Hernandez He died at the age of 19, due to a cerebral edema produced...
Leave a Reply