First twist in qualifying for the Spanish F1 GP. There Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was ruled out in Q1 qualifying with just the 19th time. Fourth instead the other redhead of carlos Sainz.

Red Bull domination in the third free practice of the Spanish F1 GP. Max Verstappen finished on top with a time of 1.13.664 ahead of teammate Sergio Perez and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Fourth place for the Ferrari of Carlos Saizn followed by the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and the second Mercedes of George Russell. Charles Leclerc’s red is seventh. The top ten is completed by Valterri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo, Yuki Tsunoda’s Alpha Tauri and Lando Norris’ McLaren.