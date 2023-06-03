Who will take the Spanish bull by the horns in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix in 2023?

After the spectacle in Monaco, it is simply time for the next race a week later. This time it goes wild on the somewhat less mundane Circuit de Catalunya. It’s near Barcelona, ​​but doesn’t exactly run along Las Ramblas, so to speak. Anyway, maybe it’s nice, finally a ‘normal’ circuit. Can we really take a look at the balance of power after all the updates. Behind the leading Red Bull, of course.

Q1

It’s still a bit damp on the track when Q1 kicks off. Tsunoda immediately almost shoots off the track and then others follow his example. Alonso, Albon, Bottas and De Vries all go into the gravel. Conditions in which the good drivers can distinguish themselves from the lesser drivers. But unfortunately the FIA ​​is waving a red flag again.

Seven drivers have set a time at that point, with the Alpines one and two ahead of Stroll. Actually, eight drivers had set a time. The Hulk was the fastest of all, but he is stripped of his lap time because he track limits would have harmed. Gunther Steiner won’t be too happy about it.

After some recalibration, the session will start again. The Ferraris are in front at the light. Team red has brought an update where the ‘bathtub’ has largely disappeared. Both Mercedes and Ferrari therefore seem to opt for an aerodynamic development direction that goes more towards Bulli and Aston. But yes, of course that will take some time, normally.

Zhou is briefly the fastest, while Gasly Sainz is seriously in the way. Verstappen then takes P1, but surprisingly enough is hardly faster than Piastri. Unfortunately for fellow rookie De Vries, things go wrong again. The man from Sneek was quick in training, but this of course does not help his confidence. This is another set of tapes to the gallemies. The advantage is that there are still eight minutes to go.

De Vries uses it to do one more lap and with that he goes to P7! See, that’s better. Especially now that Leclerc and Perez are apparently having a hard time putting down a reasonable lap. And teammate Tsunoda is also one second behind Nyck at the moment. However, there is still five minutes left in this long Q1 session.

Stroll shows that there is still improvement in the track and goes to P3. Perez goes to P4. ALO goes to P3 and then Gasly to P1. And then Hulkenberg to P1. This is going to be another old fashioned raffle. Norris, Russell and Hamilton drive free. De Vries is also doing good business with P8. Both Alpha Tauris are through as Tsunoda goes to P14. Perez has all the luck in the world, because he is left with P15.

The biggest surprise is that Leclerc is out. It is the first time since Monaco 2019 that Charles does not survive Q1. There must be something wrong with the Ferrari. Only Sargeant is slower. Albon is eighteenth, Magnussen seventeenth and Bottas sixteenth. So the great guy is once again trumped by Zhou.

Pos driver Q1 16 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:13.977 17 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:14.042 18 Alexander Albon

Williams

01:14.063 19 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:14.079 20 Logan Sergeant

Williams

01:14.699

Q2

Verstappen is immediately eight tenths faster than Perez. The question is whether Perez will make it to Q3 with this form. Hamilton does two fast laps in a row and comes to P2, about three tenths behind Verstappen. The two Maccas, Alpha Tauris and Hulkenberg are in the danger zone. It would not be entirely surprising if they also end up there, but the drivers in question would of course like to see it differently.

Perez is under pressure and fires off the track again. Hulkenberg goes to P4, but the question is whether he did not drive hard past Perez. Once again there is still a lot of time in the job. Norris goes to P2, Piastri to P6. Unfortunately, De Vries does not make it and has to settle for P15. However, that becomes P14 when Tsunoda’s time is taken. The Dutchman thus officially records the second victory against Tsunoda in the qualification.

Along with the Alpha Tauri’s, Zhou’s qualifying also ends in Q2. But more surprisingly, Perez and Russell are also out. Bizarrely enough, the two Mercs hit each other at the end of the second qualifying session on the straight. Hamilton seems to want to overtake Russell on start-finish, while he already has a good time. Russell still has to, but according to Hamilton, he goes off his gas…? The two touch and Hamilton loses one front wing end plate. Weird. Hulkenberg deserves kudos for reaching Q3, while Magnussen was allowed to shower after Q1.

Pos driver Q2 11 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

01:13.334 12 George Russell

Mercedes

01:13.447 13 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:13.521 14 Nick de Vries

AlphaTauri

01:14.083 15 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

01:14.477

Q3

Verstappen drives a 1:12.2 and thus secures the provisional pole position. Hamilton goes to P2 but is almost a second slower than our hero. That’s partly because VER did a lap on new tires and the rest don’t.

Hulkenberg does his round in the window where the others are waiting for their second run or (in Alonso’s case) their only run at the very end of the session. The German goes to P3. Then everyone goes out on the track again, including Max. But actually VER doesn’t have to do anything anymore. Or could there still be something more in the barrel or the track somewhere?

Mwah. Alonso comes to more than half a second. Sainz is just within that half second. Verstappen is now even faster on the road, but breaks off his lap. No one else can threaten the Red Bull and Max. Norris is third, Gasly fourth, Hamilton fifth, Stroll sixth, Ocon seventh, Hulkenberg eighth, Alonso just ninth and Piastri tenth. Stroll therefore takes Alonso for the first time in qualifying, of all places in Spain. Perhaps the Spaniard has some damage after his off-track excursion in Q1.

Well, if it is dry tomorrow, then this will be a piece of cake for Verstappen anyway. Probably in the wet too, but anything can happen. In any case, we have an interesting grid behind MV1. Should we secretly hope that Max has a bad start and has to fight for it? Or can he still win by a street length from you?

Pos driver Q3 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:12.272 2 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

01:12.734 3 Lando Norris

McLaren

01:12.792 4 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

01:12.816 5 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:12.818 6 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:12.994 7 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:13.083 8 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

01:13.229 9 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:13.507 10 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

01:13.682

