Max Verstappen on Red Bull triumphs in Imola and wins the Emilia Romagna GP. Disappointment for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc closes in sixth place after a spin but maintains the lead in the Drivers’ World Championship. Carlos Sainz’s race with the other redhead ends immediately due to a contact with Daniel Ricciardo. In second and third place Sergio Perez with the other Red Bull and Lando Norris with McLaren.