Both Volt co-chairs, Sascha Muller and Peter-Paul de Leeuw, will resign. Party secretary Rob Keijsers announced this on Sunday at a party conference in Den Bosch. Muller and De Leeuw jointly assumed the party chairmanship, but resigned their duties for personal reasons. The affair concerning Member of Parliament Nilüfer Gündoğan has also made it clear to the party that it must professionalise, Keijsers said. Volt wants to hire a paid chairman who can make the party “more visible and daring”.

According to party leader Laurens Dassen, Volt has also asked for the help of government commissioner Mariëtte Hamer, who must help the party learn from what Dassen called “extremely painful weeks” for his party.

