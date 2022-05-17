Mattia Binotto was also present at the filming day in Monza. The team principal personally followed the work on the Brianza road, while in Maranello they were working on the resolution of the package of updates that Ferrari will bring to Barcelona for the Spanish GP.

The Scuderia will introduce a very substantial first development on the F1-75 in Montmelò in an attempt to stem the growth of Red Bull which, with the RB18 driven by Max Verstappen, won the last two races (Miami and Imola).

In Florida, the gap from Milton Keynes was quantified in a couple of tenths, so it is reasonable to expect a Ferrari step forward of 3 or 4 tenths: an important leap in modern F1, where improvements are measured in many thousandths (which not even by see) added together.

In this case, however, the news will be seen all right, because they will touch all the crucial aspects of the red: bottom, bellies, wings, brake duct. And, of course, also a drop in weight towards the regulatory minimum of 798 kg.

Ferrari F1-75: here is the background tested in the Melbourne FP1 base for the Spanish development Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new bottom has been designed to limit the negative effects of porpoising, the hopping that emerges at high speeds and which causes you to lose load and, therefore, performance. With the deliberate solution, Ferrari would have to indulge in an attitude closer to the ground, extracting greater downforce under the curb that does not cost in terms of aerodynamic efficiency.

The development work was done starting from the fund tested in FP1 in Australia with a narrower extractor in the central part and with a different air vent on the sidewalk with a squared design and, perhaps, with a metal shoe on the inside, shoe seen during the 2023 tire tests Pirelli at Imola and that has sparked so much unjustified controversy in the English.

Ferrari F1-75: in Barcelona we will see smaller bellies but with the same design

Even the bellies have been revised: in spite of the Aston Martin which will abjure the double bottom to move the concept of the Red Bull-style sloping sides, the Ferrari will keep the original upper excavation, but will have slightly narrower side pontoons. The shape will not change but the section will be smaller to reduce drag and also weight. In short, a “cleaning” action after evaluating the load that is produced by the competition.

Ferrari F1-75: the high-load rear wing for Barcelona compared to that of Miami Photo by: Giorgio Piola

We have already shown you the new high-load rear wing in the drawings of Giorgio Piolawhile the study is still underway on how to stabilize the temperature of the tires during a stint according to the climatic variations: Ferrari often needs two laps of launch to bring the tires into the right working window, as well as fatigue to retain heat in the corner to ensure the roofs have the necessary energy to be transferred to the track.

Ferrari F1-75: the carbon cover of the steering arm in Miami is different Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

This is a development area that involves not only the brake duct design but also the front suspensions which may undergo minor modifications. In Miami we had already observed the steering arm with a different carbon cover useful to change the flow of the blowing that is created with the upper triangle.

Ferrari puts its cards on the table to defend and, perhaps, consolidate its advantage in the two world classifications, responding to Red Bull with useful technical solutions to enhance the potential of F1-75. The war of developments has come alive …