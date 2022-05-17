RdC at 50% for those who accept a job in tourism

Now there will be no more excuses: to avoid the shortage of staff in the world of tourism, catering and hospitality, the minister Massimo Garavaglia launch a proposal: reduce income to 50% of citizenship to earner that accept a job in sector. This is an idea that would put an end to several “catchphrases“Summer: the voice of those who say that there are no workers because the citizenship income is more “cheap“; there answer of the potential employees who complain of wearing conditions and the risk that with the end of the summer they will have to return to receive the subsidy again; the need to restart a sector that was worthwhile 13% of GDP before the pandemic and that today he has to start almost from scratch. The booking boom, in fact, does not magically bring back the hands back two years.

The joint table and the reintroduction of the voucher

Minister Garavaglia announced a consultation table with the colleague of the Work Andrea Orlando and with the operators to try to understand what to do immediately to solve quickly there systemic deficiency from personal. “For the citizenship income and Naspi I think we need a radical adjustment” said the Minister of Tourism, who proposes a “gradual exit” of the citizenship income, assuming a cut of the 50% for seasonal workers accepting employment. Furthermore, Garavaglia has relaunched the possibility of reintroducing vouchers in the agricultural and tourism sector. «An effective tool for combating illegal work» which «allows wage supplementfor those who want it, in a simple way and transparentIs the position of the minister.

Reopen migration flows

Another hypothesis on the table is to expand the number of foreigners admitted to Italy. “We have to take foreigners otherwise the hotels won’t be able to work,” the minister explained. For 2022 the share of the flows decree is set at 69,700 foreign workerswhile last year there were 30,850.

Rondinelli (M5S): “Citizenship income is not an absolute evil, the problem is the quality of work”

Citizenship income “is not the absolute evil of the Italian labor market and if the various Renzi, Garavaglia or Melons continue to throw mud on this tool to combat poverty is just to do propaganda, unable to present at least one valid alternative. The real knot of the labor market in Italy is the quality of the Work same“. He says it Daniela Rondinelli, MEP of the 5 Star Movement.

“Millions of Italian citizens know the truth – he continues – because unlike these politicians, they live on their skin the shame of paychecks from hunger and it exploitation with unsustainable working hours. We have a proposal and it is called minimum salary immediately, They? Only arrogance and detachment from real Italy “, she concludes.

